Sir Rod Stewart takes another cheeky dig at his long-time pal Sir Elton John with stage mockery

Sir Rod Stewart has taken another cheeky dig at his long-time pal Sir Elton John by doing an impersonation of him on stage.

The 77-year-old ‘Maggie May’ singer stuck on a spangly pink jacket and wacky sparkling sunglasses more suited to Elton’s wardrobe, stuck out his front teeth and mimed playing the piano.

He shared the moment as a meme to his 1.2 million Instagram followers just after midnight on Wednesday (24.08.22) but affectionately captioned the clip of his gag: “Still love you, Elt.”

During the live performance, Rod giggled to the audience after his mockery.

It marks the latest in a series of pranks and ‘feuds’ between Rod and Elton, which have stretched over their 55-year friendship.

The friendly rivalry appears to have started when Rod put up billboards to promote his 1970s ‘Blondes ’ave More Fun Tour’ – prompting Elton to place rival boards opposite them showing his face and the message: “But Brunettes make more money.”

The humour came to a head in 2018 and threatened to turn nasty when Rod branded Elton’s tour “dishonest” and said it “stunk of selling tickets”.

He made the remarks during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’.

It led to the pair not being on speaking terms, with Elton raging in his autobiography ‘Me’: “I thought he had a f****** cheek, complaining about me promoting a tour while he was sat on a TV show promoting his own tour.”

Rod later apologised and said he had been “bang out of order”.