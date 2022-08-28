Todd Chrisley Claims He’s ‘Not Perfect’ Instead Of Admitting To Fraud

mega

Todd Chrisley won’t be shamed by anyone, even the IRS. On a recent episode ofthe “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, Todd, 53, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, 49, opened up about their life in the spotlight amid their recent fraud scandal.

“If we’ve done anything by being on television, we’ve proven that we are not perfect,” the Chrisley Knows Best star shared. “We have shown the imperfections. Folks, I have no shame in that. You can’t shame me for anything that’s going on in my life or in my family, because it was my life, it was my time to live. And it was me making that decision, whether it be good, bad or indifferent.”

Earlier this summer, both Todd and Julie were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, wire fraud and conspiracy. The couple is scheduled for sentencing in October. They face up to 30 years behind bars.

The couple have yet to admit to their crimes — even after conviction — but they have opened up on learning from their bad decisions as they await sentencing.

“Some of the worst decisions that we made were some of the ones that we learned the most from,” Julie said during their joint podcast. Todd added, “So, ultimately, that doesn’t mean that they were the worst decisions. Because if we learned something greatly from that bad decision that we made, then we’re better for it.”

A month after being convicted, the television personality also shared the potential personal issues that might have led to him making those bad choices.

“I got lost when I couldn’t tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth,” he said. “And the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth. Around stuff.”

“You become a slave to the things that you thought were going to bring you peace,” he continued. “So I got lost in that and for my whole life because I think I was too ignorant — and when I use the word ignorant [I mean] I [didn’t] know that I understood how to differentiate self-worth and net worth.”