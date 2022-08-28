Charlie Sheen Settles Ex-Girlfriend HIV Lawsuit For $120K

mega

Charlie Sheen is set the shell out big bucks after an ex-partner claimed he lied about not having any sexually transmitted diseases before they had unprotected sex.

The Two and a Half Men star settled the 2017 lawsuit for $120,000, which he has agreed to give her in monthly installments of $10,000 over 12 months.

The woman, a “Russian émigré” known only as Jane Doe in the bombshell court filing, stated she met Sheen in 2015 and they quickly developed an intimate relationship. Although they used protection initially, she alleged that they stopped after the actor insisted he was “fine” when she asked him if he had any STD’s or STI’s.

However, after their intimate encounter, theMajor League star revealed he did, in fact, have HIV, a condition he had been aware of since 2011. The suit also alleged Sheen supplied her with pills meant to keep her from contracting the virus from him.

Despite failing to be truthful with her about the condition, Sheen allegedly argued that he was “noble” for telling her anything at all because it was “none of her f***ing business.”

The Young Guns actor later opened up about his diagnosis on a November 2017 episode of the Today show, admitting that he kept the news from his oldest for several years.

“It hit her hard, but she recovered. She’s tough like her dad,” he recalled while detailing what it was like to tell her he was HIV positive. “I said, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t tell you sooner, but it didn’t seem like you could do anything for me and I didn’t want to burden you with all the stress.’ But she was a rock star about it.”

One year before the lawsuit, Radar learned several of Sheen’s exes accused him of not telling him about having the virus before they entered into a sexual relationship.

“One person claims that Charlie had sex with them just last week He didn’t tell them he was HIV positive,” a source spilled at the time. “And a second individual claims they had sex with Charlie three weeks ago. All of these people say they were not notified by Charlie about his HIV status and now they want settlements.”

