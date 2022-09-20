Brad Pitt makes art debut

Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as an artist.

The 58-year-old actor unveiled a number of sculptures at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland over the weekend as part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago, who also features a ceramic series by singer Nick Cave.

Brad told Finnish broadcaster Yle: “For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right.”

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor explained the nine works he has in the exhibition – including a series of house-shaped silicone sculptures that have each been shot with different ammunition and a moulded plaster panel “depicting a gunfight” – are about “self-reflection” and “taking account” of the wrong decisions he’s made in his life.

He said: “To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit.

“For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”

Meanwhile, Australian singer Nick’s exhibition was titled ‘The Devil: A Live’ and the 17 individual pieces depict “the life of Satan in 17 stations, from innocence through experience into confrontation of our mortality.”

The glazed ceramic figurines stand between six and 19.5 inches high and were hand-crafted, painted and glazed by the musician in England between 2020 and 2022.

Both stars created their works in dialogue with Houseago, who has showcased a number of paintings alongside new sculptures made from redwood and plaster in the exhibition.

Speaking of his decision to team up with Brad and Nick, the artist said in a statement: “I am not an I. I’m a WE!”