Co-writing Michael K. Williams memoir, ‘Scenes from My Life,’ inspired bestselling author to find ‘larger purpose’

Published by

New York Daily News

Actor Michael K. Williams has become a best-selling author, one year after his shocking death. The Brooklyn-born star of “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” died on Sept. 6, 2021, at age 54. His autobiography, titled “Scenes From My Life” was nearly done when Williams suffered a lethal overdose of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. The 18-chapter tome, co-written by Jon Sternfeld, hit shelves on Aug. 23 and immediately became a bestseller. The book offers unflinching details of Williams’ childhood trauma, his battles with drug addiction and an acclaimed career that exceeded his own expectations. Alth…

Read More