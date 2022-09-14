Editorial: Supreme Court’s Roe ruling threatens same-sex rights. Congress must protect them

Published by

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively allowing Missouri and other red states to immediately outlaw abortion, many who supported that decision scoffed at warnings that same-sex marriage and even interracial marriage rights could be next. Now, as congressional Democrats and some Republicans push legislation to protect marriage at the federal level, opposition from Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and other conservatives shows that there is, in fact, a genuine threat to existing marriages. In overturning Roe earlier this year, the court’s conservative majority rejected Roe’s constit…

