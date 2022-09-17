Egypt integrates sex education ‘to stop homosexuality’

Published by

Al-Araby

The Egyptian education ministry has ordered educational directorates to integrate concepts of sexual education, sexual harassment and sexual violence into the basic education curriculum, local media reported on Thursday. The move is an aim to protect children following increasing public concern that they may imitate “deviant” sexual behaviours – which many in Egypt consider to include homosexuality – as children watch content online, according to Sada El Balad and Egypt Independent. Egypt has banned films containing homosexual references and its Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) rec…

