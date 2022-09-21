Emeli Sande gets engaged to girlfriend Yoana Karemova

Emeli Sandé has got engaged to her girlfriend Yoana Karemova.

The 35-year-old singer revealed on Wednesday (21.09.22) that her partner proposed as she showed off a gorgeous ruby and diamond engagement ring in a post to her followers.

Posting two red love hearts, she simply wrote: “I said Yes!”

She was seen wearing the ring at the Terrence Higgins Trust 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner on September 15 as she and Yoana stepped out at London’s Old Royal Naval College.

Her fans and friends were delighted by the news, with TV star Zoe Ball among those to reply with well wishes.

She commented: “Congrats gorgeous girls.”

A fan added: “Congratulations my queen! My best wishes to you and you better half.”

And another follower wrote: “Congratulations what a wonderful couple.”

The ‘Next To Me’ hitmaker – who was married to university lecturer Adam Gouraguine from 2012 to 2014 – announced back in spring that she was dating the classical pianist.

She later admitted she would love to have a child with her partner in the future.

She said: “I’d love to have a child one day.

“It’s that balance – you want to get better at what you do, you want to keep pushing at your career, but at the same time you are a woman.

“If it happens then fantastic. But if I’m supposed to dedicate myself to my music, then so be it. Hopefully one day we can start a family.”

She admitted she felt like she is “floating on a cloud” because she’s so smitten with her girlfriend.

She gushed at the time: “I think I have such a physical reaction falling in love. You just feel like you’re floating on a cloud. Everything’s good.

“I remember just you know, a few months after just knowing her, life is really nice. Like everything seems good. I feel optimistic.

“And I think since I met Yoana, I think your body tells you and life becomes just like a dream.”