Jason Momoa shaves long hair to raise awareness of single use plastics crisis

Jason Momoa has shaved off his long hair to raise awareness of the single-use plastics crisis.

The 43-year-old actor – known for his roles in the likes of ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ – has ditched his trademark locks in favour of a much shorter buzz cut and he gave fans a peek at his new look in an Instagram video.

And the start of the clip, he laughed: “Aloha, everyone. Hand me those braids.”

Someone off camera gave him a pair of short braids which had already been cut off, and he explained the reason behind the drastic image overhaul.

He said: “I’m tired of these plastics bottles. We got to stop [using] plastic forks, all that s***. It goes into our land, into our ocean.

Momoa also urged people to start using reusable water bottles instead of plastic ones.

He added: “It’s just so sad, so please anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your lives, help me.”

In the caption, he encouraged his followers to focus on “protecting our land and oceans”.

he wrote: “Heres to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. (sic)”

In the comments, he received plenty of support from his fans and fellow stars, with Marisa Tomei sharing a red love heart and simply writing: “What!! (sic)”

A follower wrote: “Hair grows back and it’s for a great cause! I’m sure it will look amazing”

Another admirder added: “I never thought I’d see the day… Somehow he’s still smoking hot – the man’s got a gift”.

And a different fan quipped: “You could have a fundraiser for the ocean selling those braids lol”.