Lady Gaga cancels Chromatica Ball show due to lightning strikes

Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her final ‘Chromatica Ball’ concert midway through due to lightning strikes.

The ‘Stupid Love’ hitmaker – real name Stefani Germanotta -halted her show mid-gig at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, due to extreme weather conditions.

Although she was hoping the pause would only be temporary, it was ultimate decided – with about six songs to go – it could not continue.

Gaga said in a teary video posted on Instagram on Sunday (18.09.2022): “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain stopped there was lightning striking right down to the ground so close to us.

“I know that for a long time, I’ve always wanted to be like that hardcore bad b**** but what I also want to be is responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anyone in the audience, or any member of my crew, my band, or my dancers.”

In the caption of another post, she added: “I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening [sic] was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe.”

The ‘Poker Face’ hitmaker expressed her gratitude to her 53 million followers “for believing in” her.

Gaga said: “Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did. Sure, OF COURSE, I wanted to sing rain on me for you in the rain. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive’—I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band the whole crew everyone my family and friends. Safety first. Love you. Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for understanding. Life matters. #thechromaticaball”

The 36-year-old pop megastar told the 65,000 strong crowd in Miami after the decision was made: “I don’t want to put your life in danger.”

Gaga continued: “Get home safely, God bless you and thank you for coming to the show,” before concluding the show with a bow.