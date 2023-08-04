Lady Gaga vows to keep celebrating Tony Bennett

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Lady Gaga has vowed to keep “celebrating” Tony Bennett. The ‘Alejandro' hitmaker marked what would have been the 97th birthday of her late friend and collaborator – who died last month following a long battle with Alzheimer's – on Thursday (03.08.23) by declaring it a “day for smiling”, but insisted she will be honouring the legendary entertainer more than just once a year. She wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday Tony. August 3rd is Tony Bennett Day. A day for smiling. But I'll be celebrating you a lot more than once a year. I'll celebrate you every time I'm on stage singing jazz music, every …

