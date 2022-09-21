Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock Calls Pete Buttigieg A ‘Weak Little Girl’

Published by

Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock labeled Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (D) a “weak little girl” in a tweet. “We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan!” Maddock wrote of the openly gay Buttigieg. “Looks like he’s bringing all his California Dreaming here with him.” Buttigieg, along with his husband Chasten, and his two children did recently move to the Great Lakes State, where Buttigieg is originally from. Buttigieg responded to Maddock’s tweet last week. “She wants to talk about little girls. Chasten and I are raising a little girl and a little boy, …

