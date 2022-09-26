Miss’d America crowns a new queen in Atlantic City

Published by

The Miss’d America pageant returned to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City Saturday night to crown a new queen of the runway for 2023. After being named first runner-up of the 2022 Miss’d America contest, Miss Elaine vowed to come back this year with a vengeance — and that she did, beating out seven other contestants to take home the top prize. The Miss’d America pageant — “the one with the D” — is a pageant for drag queens and has raised approximately $500,000 over 31 years for the LGBTQ+ community in South Jersey, Philadelphia, and nationwide. Miss Elaine, born Scott McMaster, of Pennsy…

