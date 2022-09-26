Editorial: As Florida’s DeSantis roars ‘Onward, Christian soldiers!’ Democrats must get real about religion

Published by

Miami Herald

Is America a Christian nation? The United States is a secular nation with no official religion, so the answer is No. But to Republicans such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, simplifying the answer to a Yes is a powerful tool. They’ve found a political gold mine in pitting Christians against the so-called evils of the left, gay and transgender people and teachers accused of pushing a “woke” agenda. DeSantis’ flirting with Christian nationalism — the belief that America is in God’s plan and was intended to be a Christian nation — as the Miami Herald recently reported, is not new in GOP politics. Bu…

Read More