Oprah Winfrey drops huge hint she’s planning a return to acting

Oprah Winfrey has dropped a hint she’s planning to return to acting.

The TV titan has performed in a number of movies while also juggling her career as a talk show host, notably winning a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in 1985 drama ‘The Color Purple’ and starring in films such as ‘The Butler’ and ‘Selma’ with her last major acting role coming four years ago in Ava DuVernay’s 2018 offering ‘A Wrinkle in Time’.

Now Oprah has appeared in Variety’s The Power of Women Issue alongside moviemaker Ava and suggested a big screen return is on the cards. When asked about taking on another acting role, Oprah said: “Listen, I am living on a mount in Maui … “

Ava then chimed in, saying: “But if something perfect came along … ” prompting Oprah to add: “I actually do think something perfect is coming, and I kind of know what it is.

“Let me tell you, it takes a lot to get me off the porch.”

Oprah didn’t give any more details but the exchange suggested another project with Ava is on the cards after they previously worked together on ‘A Wrinkle in Time’, ‘Selma’ as well as ‘Queen Sugar’ for Oprah’s OWN TV network and 2019 TV series ‘When They See Us’ which boasted Oprah as an executive producer.

During the interview Ava appeared to push her friend in the direction of another acting role, telling her: “I hope that she acts more. She is, I think, the finest actress of her category.”

Oprah then joked: “That means ‘One who was a former talkshow host’.”