Queen Latifah insists on ‘no death’ clauses in her movie contracts

Queen Latifah insists on having a ‘no death’ clause in her film contracts.

The ‘End of the Road’ star has revealed that she takes a long-term approach to all of her film projects, as she insists on having a ‘no death’ clause written in her contract because she wants to leave the door open for possible sequels.

The 52-year-old rapper – who starred in the 1996 crime heist movie ‘Set It Off’ – told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I was like, ‘I don’t get to do any sequels if I keep being this good at [dying].’ So I said, ‘Look, you gotta put a no death clause in these contracts so they can’t just kill me off like this. I’m never gonna get a sequel in!'”

Despite this, the rapper-turned-actress is willing to make a compromise for the right price.

She quipped: “I mean, of course, for the right price, you know. She dies! That s***’s in the script, you know?”

The ‘Ladies First’ hitmaker – who has won a host of awards during her career – is currently readying herself to star in the ‘Girls’ Trip’ sequel.

The original movie starred the likes of Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith, and the rapper revealed that the follow-up is already “locked and loaded”.

She said: “From everything I know it’s locked and loaded and ready to go. It’s just that somebody’s gotta make it happen.”

‘Girls Trip’ follows a group of four friends who go to New Orleans to attend the Essence Music Festival.

At the moment, the actress is “not quite sure” where the sequel will be located – though she confirmed “it will be international”.