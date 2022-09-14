Should you get your flu shot and COVID booster together? Here’s what experts say

Published by

The Mercury News

The flu shot is as familiar an October ritual as football, foliage and Halloween. But health officials are urging Americans to get the new flu shot and COVID booster at the same time — the sooner, the better. “Right where we are now — that’s a good time to be vaccinated,” influenza expert Dr. Lisa Grohskopf of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the nation’s physicians in a conference call late last week. That’s ahead of time, by traditional measures. Flu season most often peaks in February — and our levels of protective antibodies are at their highest about two weeks afte…

Read More