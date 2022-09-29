Shygirl says she dresses ‘pretty causal most of the time’

Shygirl dresses “pretty causal most of the time”.

The ‘Alias’ hitmaker – whose real name is Blane Muise – prefers to opt for less fussy fits such as athleisure.

The 29-year-old rapper told GQ Hype: “I dress pretty casual most of the time.”

Shygirl – who is queer and makes music about her sexuality – feels her sexual appetite isn’t “that deep”

She said: “There’s this idea that the more people you sleep with, the less of a person you are. But it’s not that deep… I’m way better at sex than if I’d just slept with three people.”

Despite being open with her mum, the ‘Uckers’ hitmaker – who has collaborated with producer Sega Bodega, Slowthai, Lady Gaga and FKA twigs – doesn’t want her grandmother to listen to her explicit lyrics.

Shygirl said: “She knows about my dating life, but not the TMI stuff that my mum knows.”

The AIM Award nominee feels she would have been sexualised regardless so she makes sure she’s “enjoying it”.

Shygirl said: “Even if I wasn’t talking about sex, that would have happened… It’s not up to me on my own to change it, I just need to be in touch with myself and whether I’m enjoying it… because I know people listening are enjoying it.”

The ‘Tasty’ hitmaker has allowed her recent choice to go to therapy and “be more open” into her work.

She said: “I wanna try to be more open, experimenting with what I’m speaking about, being candid – I do feel like when you’re honest with yourself and other people, you really get an opportunity for something. This isn’t just about putting out a record for me, it’s about developing as a person… trying to be a better person.”