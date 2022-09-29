Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files For Divorce, Calls Marriage ‘Irretrievably Broken’

Published by

uInterview.com

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) just got served divorce papers by her husband Perry Greene, who said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The congresswoman has also been accused of having multiple affairs that nearly caused the marriage to dissolve in 2012. The filing also claimed that the pair had been functionally separated for years. The two married in 1995 and have three children together. She reportedly had an affair with an employee of a gym in Alpharetta, Georgia about a decade ago, and one anonymous source told The Daily Mail that the affair “wasn’t a secret” …

