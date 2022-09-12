Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

T-Wolves’ Anthony Edwards Apologizes for Homophobic Comments

Leave a Comment

642246 profile 3
Published by
Sports Illustrated

By Jelani Scott The star guard addressed inappropriate remarks he made toward the LGBTQ+ community over the weekend. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards issued an apology Sunday for homophobic comments he directed towards the LGBTQ+ community on social media over the weekend. Edwards, 21, posted a now-deleted video on his Instagram story in which he calls a group of people standing outside “queer” while the camera zooms in on the individuals from the inside of a car. He can also be heard saying, “Look what the world done came to, bruh” before the video ends. The NSFW post later went viral on Twi…

Read More

Related Posts