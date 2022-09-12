Beyonce celebrated turning 41 with star-studded bash

Beyonce celebrated turning 41 with a star-studded birthday party at the weekend.

The ‘Alien Superstar’ hitmaker’s birthday fell on Labor Day (05.09.22) this year so she held off her celebrations until Saturday (10.09.22) night, where she was joined by pals including rapper Drake, actor Michael B. Jordan, reality star Kim Kardashian, musician Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancee actress Megan Fox, for a huge shindig.

The bash – which was held at a mansion in Bel Air and photographed by TMZ – also included singing superstar Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul, rapper Lizzo, pop star Jaden Smith, supermodel Bella Hadid, superstar momager Kris Jenner, her daughter Khloe Kardashian and her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, model-turned-actress Lily-Rose Depp, rapper Offset and Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Los Angeles Lakers’ icon Kobe Bryant.

Jay-Z – who Beyonce has been hitched to since 2008 and has 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with – was photographed while attending the party, but his wife was not captured by the cameras.

Beyonce’s birthday celebration comes after the ‘Crazy in Love’ hitmaker dropped her seventh album ‘Renaissance’ – her first in over six years – in July after sharing her the new song ‘Break My Soul’ in June.

On Instagram, the Grammy winner – who is yet to drop the hotly-anticipated visuals for the 16 tracks – remarked making the LP made her “feel free”.

Beyonce wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment, a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”