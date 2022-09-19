Thousands march in anti-LGBT demonstration in Istanbul

Published by

Euronews (English)

Several thousand people have taken part in an anti-LGBT demonstration in Istanbul. They called for LGBT associations to be closed down and displayed signs that read: “protect your family and your generation”, “Say no to society without gender”, and “Father + mother + baby = family”. A speaker for the event, Kursat Mican, also claimed organisers received 150,000 signatures on a petition calling for a ban on what they called LGBT “propaganda” in social media, sports, arts and Netflix. An advert for the anti-LGBT march was also shown on television after gaining the approval of the country’s broad…

