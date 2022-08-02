Turkey’s LGBT crackdown is about silencing all opposition

Published by

Al-Araby

From Istanbul to Izmir, thousands of Turkish activists took to the streets in protest to commemorate lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Pride month in June. In response, Turkish authorities launched a series of attacks against LGBT rights activists, lawyers, and journalists. Kaos GL, a Turkish LGBT rights group, reported that the government banned 10 LGBT-related events and detained over 530 people in just 37 days. Many of those detained at Istanbul Pride reported being held and handcuffed, in hot vehicles without food or water for long periods. The majority were detained overnight…

