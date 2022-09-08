Trump Rally Features Appeal For Jan. 6 Rioter Tim Cusanelli, An Alleged Nazi Sympathizer

Published by

uPolitics.com

A controversial speaker took the stage at former President Donald Trump‘s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The line-up included Cynthia Hughes, who heads a legal defense funding group to help those charged in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots like her nephew, Tim Cusanelli. Cusanelli was convicted for his own role in the Capitol attack and is alleged to have Nazi views. He reportedly once said that Hitler “should have finished the job,” though he has since denied it. Cusanelli has since been imprisoned for nearly two years for taking part in the Capitol attack despite not being charged with…

