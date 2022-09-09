Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

‘The environment is upside down’: Republicans stunned ‘God, guns and gays’ no longer working for them

Leave a Comment

641903 origin 1
Published by
Raw Story

By Tom Boggioni With the November midterms looming and Republican hopes of taking control of both chambers of Congress slipping away, GOP campaign consultants are scrambling because their traditional appeals to voters are now falling flat and they’re not sure what to do about it. According to a report from Politico’s David Siders, Republicans have normally banked on culture war issues to drive the base to the polls but in 2022 “God, guns and gays” isn’t playing well with voters in large part because the electorate and attitudes on those three hot-button issues have evolved. As Siders wrote, “F…

Read More

Related Posts