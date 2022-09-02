Workers accuse Hostess of discrimination, unjust firings of Black LGBT employees

Published by

Chicago Tribune

Workers at a Hostess bakery in Chicago accused the snack dessert maker of firing a transgender employee for her gender identity and segregating LGBT employees onto a separate work line at the factory in the Galewood neighborhood on city’s west side at a Wednesday news conference. Danyell Wallace, 43, said she was filing a charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after she was fired in June from the company, where she had worked since 2020. Wallace, who is transgender and worked as a machine operator for Hostess, said she had been discriminated against by supervisors and was…

