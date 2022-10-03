AJ McLean backs daughter’s name change

AJ McLean is supporting his nine-year-old daughter’s decision to change her name.

The Backstreet Boys star’s little girl Ava – who he shares with wife Rochelle Karidis along with a second daughter five-year-old Lyric – has decided she now wants to be known as Elliott and AJ has insisted it’s her right to change her name and the family are totally behind her.

He told People.com: “It is her body, it’s her name, it’s her everything. And she’s still Ava. She’ll always be Ava to me.”

AJ went on to explain Elliott’s name change is not linked to gender identity – she still identifies as female but she wanted to be called by a different name.

He went on: “When my daughter asked to change her name to Elliott, initially, I didn’t know if it was a transgender thing, which it is not, but it is a personal choice. Whatever reasoning it is, that’s hers, and I’m going to support it a million percent, my wife will [too].”

The pop star added that her reasoning seemed to be that there are too many girls named Ava in her social circle.

AJ said Elliott told him: “Dad, I just feel like my name is not that unique and not that original, and there’s a lot of Avas at dance and a lot of Avas at school.”

He also suggested she got the idea for her new name after watching classic kids’ film ‘Pete’s Dragon’ which features a dragon named Eliot.

AJ and Rochelle got together in 2009 and married in 2011 before welcoming their first child together – Elliott – in 2012 with her sister Lyric following in 2017.