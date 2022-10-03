Beyonce hails ‘visionary’ sister Solange after she makes history

Beyonce has called her sister Solange Knowles a “visionary” after she became the first African American woman to compose music for the New York City Ballet.

The pop star took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her sibling holding a large bunch of flowers – and Beyonce revealed she is celebrating Solange’s historic accomplishment after she was brought on board to collaboration with the dance company for its 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala.

Beyonce called her sister’s work ” phenomenal” and added: “I love you deep”. In the message posted online, she wrote: “My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

The ‘Crazy In Love’ singer then added: “Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis.”

Along with a picture of Solange holding flowers, Beyonce also sharedf a snap which showed the singer outside the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York where the gala took place on Wednesday (28.09.22).

Sarah Jessica Parker was set to have been honoured at the event, but the actress had to leave the event just minutes after arriving – putting her exit down to a “sudden devastating family situation”.

It was later revealed Sarah’s step-father Paul Giffin Forste – who married her mum, Barbara, in 1969 – died on Wednesday (28.09.22).

The family said in a statement: “Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76.” The statement also confirmed that various family members, including Sarah, were present when he passed away. They said: “In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker.”