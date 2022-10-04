Fox News intentionally produces ‘viscerally-agitating’ content because it’s cheaper than actual journalism: report

Published by

Raw Story

By Sarah K. Burris The media industry’s Editor and Publisher magazine released its cover story Monday about the Fox News empire and their efforts to “deliver cheap, expedient, viscerally-agitating content instead of the journalism its viewers need and deserve.” The report began with Jim Small, an Arizona political reporter who has been on the beat for 20 years. Until recently he covered rallies at the Capitol and political events, but now he has to put his safety first. Someone decked out in extremist insignias came after one of his colleagues. “I know who you are, and I’m keeping my eye on yo…

Read More