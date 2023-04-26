Maren Morris Celebrates Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Exit After He Called Her ‘A Lunatic Country Music Person’

mega

Karma seems to be real for Maren Morris!

The “I Could Use a Love Song” vocalist took to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 24, to slam former Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he criticized her for her left-leaning politics.

“Happy Monday, MotherTucker,” Morris wrote alongside a shot of a 2022 episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight — which has now been canceled — where the controversial anchor labeled the 33-year-old a “lunatic country music person.” In the second slide, the CMA winner shared a graphic that read, “The only tuckers allowed are the drag queens.”

Morris and Carlson’s beef stems back to September 2022 when Brittany Aldean appeared on the Republican journalist’s show while she and Morris were involved in a social media fight over their differing views over transgender rights. During the segment, Carlson also called Morris a “fake country music singer.”

The Texas native’s dig at the right-wing pundit came the same day it was announced Carlson exited Fox News after four years fronting his namesake show.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the network said in a statement. The last broadcast of Carlson’s show was Friday, April 21.

While some rejoiced over the news, conservatives were outraged. “I think it changes things permanently. That’s one of the few voices in the Republican party that would call out the nonsense,” Donald Trump Jr. said during an appearance on The Kirk Charlie Show. “An actual thought leader in conservatism. It’s actually mind-blowing to me.”

“I hope whatever he does, he continues to be that voice for conservatism, because he’s one of the few people pushing those boundaries,” he continued to gush over Carlson.

“One of the few people actually speaking to Independents and across the aisle and winning them over with facts, logic and reason,” Trump Jr. concluded. “I think he’s probably a once in a generation type talent. To see him go is mind-boggling.”