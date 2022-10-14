Harry Styles leads the nominees for MTV Europe Music Awards

BANG Showbiz English
Harry Styles leads the list of nominees for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).
The 28-year-old pop star – who shot to stardom as part of One Direction – has received seven nominations in total, including Best Song, Best Video, Best Artist, Best Live, Best Pop, Best UK and Ireland Act, and Biggest Fans.
Taylor Swift has received six nominations in total, including one for Best Longform Video, which is a brand new category at the EMAs.
Taylor, 32, will also compete with Harry for the Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans gongs.
Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj and Rosalia have both been nominated for five awards each, including for the coveted Best Artist accolade.
Rap star Kendrick Lamar has been nominated in the Best Video, Best Live, Best Hip Hop, and Video For Good categories, while Ed Sheeran is competing for the Best Live, Best Pop and Video For Good gongs.
BLACKPINK, the South Korean girl group, also feature prominently on the list of nominees.
The chart-topping group will compete for the Best K-Pop gong along with the likes of BTS, ITZY, LISA, SEVENTEEN and TWICE.
BLACKPINK have also been nominated in the Biggest Fans, Best Metaverse Performance, and Best Video categories.
The upcoming ceremony – which is being staged at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 13 – will feature a number of first-time nominees, including the likes of Stephen Sanchez, Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Mae Muller, Shenseea, Summer Walker, and Wet Leg.
The event – which is being hosted in Germany for the sixth time – will broadcast on MTV in more than 170 countries around the world, and fans can now vote for their favourite artists via www.mtvema.com.
Complete list of nominees:
Best Song:
Bad Bunny – ‘Me Porto Bonito’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
ROSALIA – ‘DESPECHA’
Best Video:
BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’
Best Artist:
Adele
Beyonce
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALIA
Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration:
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – ‘Me Porto Bonito’
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’
DJ Khaled ft. Drake and Lil Baby – ‘STAYING ALIVE’
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’
Post Malone ft. Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’
Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro – ‘Te Felicito’
Tiesto and Ava Max – ‘The Motto’
Best Live:
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
Best Pop:
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best New:
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best K-pop:
BLACKPINK
BTS
ITZY
LISA
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
Best Latin:
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALIA
Shakira
Best Electronic:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiesto
Best Hip Hop:
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Rock:
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Maneskin
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Alternative:
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
Best RnB:
Chloe
Giveon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Longform Video:
Foo Fighters – ‘Studio 666’
ROSALIA – ‘MOTOMAMI’
Stormzy – ‘Mel Made Me Do It’
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, London’s Wembley Stadium
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’
Video For Good:
Ed Sheeran – ‘2step (feat. Lil Baby)’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Latto – ‘P****’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Sam Smith – ‘Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)’
Stromae – ‘Fils de joie’
Biggest Fans:
BLACKPINK
BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Best Push:
Nessa Barrett
SEVENTEEN
Mae Muller
GAYLE
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
Best Metaverse Performance:
BLACKPINK – ‘The Virtual’ | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – ‘An Interactive Virtual Experience’ | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox