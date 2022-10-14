Harry Styles leads the nominees for MTV Europe Music Awards

Harry Styles leads the list of nominees for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The 28-year-old pop star – who shot to stardom as part of One Direction – has received seven nominations in total, including Best Song, Best Video, Best Artist, Best Live, Best Pop, Best UK and Ireland Act, and Biggest Fans.

Taylor Swift has received six nominations in total, including one for Best Longform Video, which is a brand new category at the EMAs.

Taylor, 32, will also compete with Harry for the Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans gongs.

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj and Rosalia have both been nominated for five awards each, including for the coveted Best Artist accolade.

Rap star Kendrick Lamar has been nominated in the Best Video, Best Live, Best Hip Hop, and Video For Good categories, while Ed Sheeran is competing for the Best Live, Best Pop and Video For Good gongs.

BLACKPINK, the South Korean girl group, also feature prominently on the list of nominees.

The chart-topping group will compete for the Best K-Pop gong along with the likes of BTS, ITZY, LISA, SEVENTEEN and TWICE.

BLACKPINK have also been nominated in the Biggest Fans, Best Metaverse Performance, and Best Video categories.

The upcoming ceremony – which is being staged at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 13 – will feature a number of first-time nominees, including the likes of Stephen Sanchez, Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Mae Muller, Shenseea, Summer Walker, and Wet Leg.

The event – which is being hosted in Germany for the sixth time – will broadcast on MTV in more than 170 countries around the world, and fans can now vote for their favourite artists via www.mtvema.com.

Complete list of nominees:

Best Song:

Bad Bunny – ‘Me Porto Bonito’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

ROSALIA – ‘DESPECHA’

Best Video:

BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’

Best Artist:

Adele

Beyonce

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALIA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – ‘Me Porto Bonito’

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

DJ Khaled ft. Drake and Lil Baby – ‘STAYING ALIVE’

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’

Post Malone ft. Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro – ‘Te Felicito’

Tiesto and Ava Max – ‘The Motto’

Best Live:

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best Pop:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best New:

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best K-pop:

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

Best Latin:

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALIA

Shakira

Best Electronic:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiesto

Best Hip Hop:

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Rock:

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Maneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Alternative:

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

Best RnB:

Chloe

Giveon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Longform Video:

Foo Fighters – ‘Studio 666’

ROSALIA – ‘MOTOMAMI’

Stormzy – ‘Mel Made Me Do It’

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, London’s Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’

Video For Good:

Ed Sheeran – ‘2step (feat. Lil Baby)’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Latto – ‘P****’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Sam Smith – ‘Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)’

Stromae – ‘Fils de joie’

Biggest Fans:

BLACKPINK

BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Best Push:

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse Performance:

BLACKPINK – ‘The Virtual’ | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – ‘An Interactive Virtual Experience’ | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox