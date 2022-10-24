Jill Biden Holds Mary J. Blige’s Hand During Tender Moment At White House Cancer Awareness Event

Published by

uInterview.com

Mary J. Blige visited the White House on Monday and gave an emotional speech about losing family to cancer at the kickoff event for several roundtables with organizations like The American Cancer Society. After the speech, Blige was seen being comforted by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as the two of them held hands. “I lost aunts, not an aunt, but several family members to breast cancer,” Blige mentioned. “Grandmother to cervical cancer… and it just keeps going on and on.” The singer said she wished that her family had options for screenings to go get before it was too late, and noted the role of …

Read More