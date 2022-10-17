Towleroad Gay News

John Oliver On The Pesky And Stupid Trans Jokes, Anti Trans Bills, And Most Insane, Allegations Based On Political Motivations Over Actual Truth — WATCH

Transgender Rights II: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
