Arkansas governor will veto bill that would bar transgender treatments for youth

By Reuters Staff (Reuters) – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Monday he will veto a bill that would have made the state the first in the country to prevent doctors from providing certain types of care to transgender youth. Transgender advocates have decried the legislation, which 16 other states have considered this year, saying that cutting off badly needed care to adolescents would inevitably lead to more suicides. Civil rights organizations have pledged to sue to stop any such measures that might pass. A week ago Hutchinson had signed into a law another bill that bans transgender wo…

