Missouri Senate could be shifting further right this election. What policies could pass?

Published by

The Kansas City Star

With a new crop of hard-right Republicans expected to join the Missouri Senate, some Democrats are worried that the upper chamber’s priorities will swing more to the right in the next legislative session. Conservative wish list items such as bans on transgender student athletes and legislation that targets school curriculum have failed to pass in previous years amid infighting among Republicans. But Senate Democrats say those policies could have enough momentum in the coming years with more hard-right members joining the upper chamber. “I’m at a loss, frankly, of what to do — I wish Missourian…

Read More