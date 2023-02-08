‘Most disrespectful bill’ — Missouri lawmakers push to ban teachers from discussing LGBTQ identity

Published by

The Kansas City Star

In front of a packed Missouri Senate hearing room on Tuesday, Michael Lundgren told Missouri lawmakers that when he came out as gay, he turned to his teachers. They supported and encouraged him to speak with his mother, who was struggling to accept him. “My teachers are the reason my relationship with my mom is stronger than ever,” Lundgren, 22, a St. Louis County resident, told the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee. “When I needed them most, I had teachers who listened, supported and encouraged and they helped me rebuild my relationship with the person I love most …

