Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon & More! 10 Celebrities Who Broke World Records This Year

Actors, musicians and television personalities make a living out of impressing and entertaining their fans — and some of them even break world records while doing it!

The 2023 edition of the Guinness World Records book, which was released on Thursday, September 15, features a wide array of entertainers from Rihanna to Reese Witherspoon.

Scroll through the gallery below to see celebrities who broke big records this year.

Rihanna

It’s been a big year for RiRi. The “SOS” singer not only became a new mom, but she is also set to headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

She earned a spot in Guinness World Records for being a female performer with the “most US No.1 singles in a year.”

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is truly an icon! She made the list for “most decades with a Top 20 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson has entertained fans for decades, from his performances in the Fast & Furious franchise to Disney’s Moana. He has also starred in several hit television programs, including WWE Smackdown, Ballers and Young Rock.

Johnson broke a world record for being a male actor with the “highest annual earnings for a television actor in a current series.”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish broke more than one record this year, taking home the title of “youngest person to win the film music awards ‘triple crown'” (which entails winning an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy).

She also broke a second record for being a female performer with the “most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year.”

Drake

Drake smashed records for being an artist with the “most simultaneous Top 10 entries on the US singles chart.” Some of his previous Top 10 singles include “Hotline Bling” in 2015 and “Laugh Now Cry Later (feat Lil Durk)” in 2020.

Adele

Despite Adele‘s failed Las Vegas residency, which was cancelled earlier this year, fans still can’t enough of her soulful lyrics! The “Someone Like You” singer managed to snag a world record for “most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours.”

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon, who is currently starring alongside rumored frenemy Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show, broke a record for being a television actress with the “highest annual earnings” in 2022.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z broke the record for “most Grammy nominations.” Earlier this year, he also made Forbes list of the world’s richest billionaires, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift earned herself a world record for “most simultaneous new entries on the US singles chart” in 2022, and that’s not the 32-year-old’s only accomplishment this year.

Before Rihanna was offered the gig, the “You Belong With Me” singer turned down an offer from the NFL to headline the Super Bowl. Swift opted out in favor of continuing to re-record her first six albums.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran can claim he’s now the holder of two Spotify-related world records. He was declared the record holder for the “most streamed track on Spotify,” as well as the “most followers on Spotify.”