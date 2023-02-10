Donald Trump Declares Rihanna Has ‘NO TALENT’ After Singer Slams Former President With NSFW Message

mega

Donald Trump didn’t hold back his feelings on Rihanna days before she’s scheduled to take the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The former President of the United States slammed the “Rude Boy” singer as talentless and poked fun at her fashion sense in a recent social media outburst after he was reminded that she didn’t support him in the 2020 election.

“Rihanna spray painted ‘F*** Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo,” Texas congressman Ronny Jackson wrote on Truth Social, referring to an August 2020 tweet made by the Grammy Award winner in which she posed in front of a spray-painted art installation.

“She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets,” the politician continued. “Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!”

Donald quickly joined in on the vent session, sharing the post and adding, “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

Rihanna has not responded to the congressman or the former POTUS regarding their inflammatory comments. The mother-of-one — who welcomed her first child with partner A$AP Rocky last May — is likely more focused on gearing up for her bombshell performance at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 12.

Rihanna famously boycotted the high profile sporting event — which is set to take place in Glendale, Ariz. this year — back in 2018 in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers alum Colin Kaepernick‘s peaceful protests. However, last year, it was announced the “Pon de Replay” artist had finally accepted the gig.

“It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way we could have put it together,” RiRi revealed in a pre-Super Bowl press conference.

“You’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, so it’s difficult,” she explained. “Some songs we had to lose because of that, and that’s going to be okay, but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down.”

Super Bowl LVI will air on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET.

