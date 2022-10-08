Stand-Up Comic Judy Tenuta, Known As ‘The Love Goddess,’ Dies At 72

Published by

uInterview.com

Judy Tenuta, the comedian and musician also known by her onstage persona “The Love Goddess,” passed away at the age of 72. She reportedly died from ovarian cancer according to her publicist Roger Neal. She was surrounded by family and loved ones in her Los Angeles home when she passed on Thursday afternoon. Tenuta had a wholly unique act blending brash insult comedy inspired by the Borscht Belt greats as well as vaudeville acts, and had some incredible joke writing skills to back it all up. Early on in her career she began incorporating an accordion in the act as well, which gave her performan…

Read More