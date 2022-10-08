Tan France’s team were going to reject George at Asda line offer

Tan France’s team nearly rejected George at Asda’s offer for him to design a line for the supermarket chain’s clothing department.

The ‘Queer Eye’ star has launched his 37-piece range for men and women, but he admitted he had to explain how big Asda is in the UK to his colleagues because they had no idea.

He told Stylist: “Asda came along, and I had to explain to my team what it was and how big it was in the UK. They were about to reject the offer.”

The 39-year-old designer and television personality insisted he would wear the pieces he’s designed for the affordable brand.

He said: “I swear to God – and I don’t swear to God often because I’m a religious person – but the pieces in my collection are wicked.”

Tan was one of the first out Muslim gay men to appear on western television, and found it hard growing up in Doncaster, England, as a “queer Asian”.

He said: “I found it really difficult in the UK, fitting in and being myself – I was Asian, I was queer in the 80s and 90s.

“That really wasn’t easy, especially in the north.”

The co-host of ‘Next In Fashion’ – which he fronts with supermodel pal Gigi Hadid – previously said he feels like an outsider in the fashion industry.

Tan believes people in the style world disapprove of him because he doesn’t “live by trends” or worry about his outfits being “last season”- but he doesn’t care.

He said: “Believe me, just because I have fame and I have wealth, I still feel sometimes like the fashion industry thinks there are certain people who aren’t right for it.

“I’m positive they would say that about me because I don’t deck myself in designer clothing, I don’t care that much about the hottest new trend.

“If a trend works for me, I will embrace it. But do I live by trends? Do I change my clothes every three months and not wear things anymore because they were ‘last season’? Absolutely not.

“I’m positive that I’m excluded from the fashion industry because of that, but I don’t care.

“I care so much more about style for myself, making myself feel good, and pushing that agenda forward onto other people who feel like they’re excluded from the fashion industry.”