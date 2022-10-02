Taylor Swift Planning ‘Ambitious’ 2023 World Tour After Snubbing NFL’s Super Bowl Half Time Show Offer

MEGA

Taylor Swift‘s big plans for summer 2023 were revealed not long after she shockingly turned down the NFL’s exciting offer to play on the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Taylor has some really ambitious plans in place,” an insider said. “She’s excited to get back on the road after such a long but fruitful break.”

Another source shared several shows featuring the pop star have already been booked.

Rumors of a new world tour have swirled since she had to cancel her 2020 tour plans as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world.

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future,” the star had tweeted.

Swift’s last world tour was in 2018, when she promoted her sixth studio album, Reputation, one of the highest-grossing tours of all time.

So much has happened since 2018. The Grammy winner released two new albums titled Folklore and Evermore and even re-recorded some of her previous records. Her latest album, Midnights, will be released on October 21 — an update she shared with her fans during the MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Enchanted” singer disclosed that her new project would be a collection of music written during the middle of the night — “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

The upcoming tour would be a big relief for Swifties after news broke that she would not be headlining the Super Bowl halftime next year due to her priorities around re-recording her albums. However, sources have learned that a Superbowl performance is not entirely off-charts.

Sources close to Super Bowl noted that there would be a possibility for her to perform in 2024, only if she manages to finish the re-records.

Meanwhile, the “Don’t Blame Me” singer has been filled with gratitude for her fans — something she got candid about while announcing her new album.

“I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You embolden me to do that, and I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21,” the artist said while accepting an award at the MTV Video Awards.

