Unemployed Armie Hammer Sporting Creepy New Mustache While Relaxing At Golf Club After Cannibalism & Abuse Allegations

Armie Hammer made a rare outing to a golf club following the scandal that destroyed his marriage and career. The 36-year-old embattled Hollywood star was sporting noticeably new facial hair on Tuesday during his solo day out, RadarOnline.comhas learned.

Hammer was photographed rocking a thick mustache and soaking up the sunshine at a Santa Monica club just one year after being publicly accused of sexual abuse and cannibalism. The unemployed former A-lister looked stoic as he slung his bag over his shoulder to exit the facility.

Wearing a blue sports shirt and a baseball cap with gray shorts and sandals, Hammer held onto his cell phone and appeared tense when he spotted the paparazzi nearby.

His attempt to fly under the radar with his new stache didn’t work.

In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Hammer glared at the photographers as he waited on the corner to cross the street when the lights turned. His hairy face isn’t the only new addition to the Death on the Nile actor.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hammer was seen in August with two bizarre tattoos after returning to the United States fresh from abruptly quitting his job at a Cayman Islands timeshare.

He reportedly took the job because he allegedly had no money after leaving a rehab facility in Florida where he sought treatment for sex, drugs, and alcohol.

In July, Hammer walked away from his position after his new job title made headlines. He moved in with Robert Downey Jr., who allegedly paid for the trouble star’s rehab.

The Call Me By Your Name actor’s job was exposed after someone tweeted that he was their friend’s parents’ concierge. Last year, Hammer was publicly accused of rape and cannibalism. Months before the allegations, his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce.

“Elizabeth’s priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year hasn’t been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other,” a source said at the time.

“They’re slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first.”

Hammer and Chambers share two kids together — daughterHarper Grace, 7, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 5.