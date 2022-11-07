17 One-Hit Wonders From the ’90s: Where Are They Now?

Published by

Ultimate Classic Rock

The last decade of the 20th century brought with it some broad changes in rock music, most notably the grunge explosion and the evolution of alternative rock ‘n’ roll. But just as when any trend hits, record labels were way too eager to sign up every young band dressed in flannel. Some were ready for the opportunity, but many more faded away after a brief moment in the spotlight. That’s not to say every one-hit wonder of the era was a grunge act. The U.K. imported many Britpop artists who scored only a single hit on U.S. shores, and other rock subgenres delivered their fair share, too. In the …

Read More