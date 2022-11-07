NBA’s Identity Dealt Crumbling Blow in Light of Recent Atrocities

Published by

Prime Time Sports Talk

What is basketball to you? It might be history for some, something to watch on a Saturday night for others. For many, though, it’s escapism. It’s a way to get lost in folklore decades in the making. Living within the legacy of the sport, losing yourself in it. The silence in an opposition dagger. It’s the roar of a poster dunk, a constant, a form of unity. It hasn’t always been that. There have been incidents since the inception of the NBA which have raised moral concerns. The consensus, however, remains that the league has usually done well in levying appropriate consequences for vile actions…

Read More