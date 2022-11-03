Author Claims ‘Eccentric’ King Charles Always Travels With His Childhood Teddy Bear, Personal Chef & Custom Toilet Seat

mega

It sounds like King Charles can be a real royal pain for his staff. Ahead of the Tuesday, November 8, release of Christopher Andersen‘s new book, The King: The Life of Charles III, the biographer is sharing a few reasons as to why he believes the father-of-two will be “one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had.”

To start, the author claimed he can be extremely finicky and high maintenance, revealing he “travels with a custom-made toilet seat” so he doesn’t have to sit on one used by others. And though Charles, 73, has denied it, Andersen alleged that when the royal “goes to dinner parties at other people’s homes, he often brings his own chef so they can prepare a meal for him that he’ll eat separately at the table.”

“He wants what he wants when he wants it,” he noted, adding the newly appointed monarch “has a volcanic temper.”

mega

On the other hand, Andersen acknowledged the heir also has a soft side to him.

“He still travels with a childhood teddy bear. He’s had it since he was a very small child,” he disclosed. “The only person who’s been allowed to mend King Charles’ teddy bear is his childhood nanny, Mabel Anderson, who he remains very close to.”

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE’S PRESENCE AT KING CHARLES’ CORONATION ‘COULD CAUSE A LOT OF TURMOIL,’ CLAIMS EXPERT

Charles will need to have complete control of his emotions now that he’s taken the throne, but the writer believes the king is well prepared.

mega

“He’s been waiting for 70 years to take this job. That’s longer than any previous monarch. He’s already taken some moves to slim down the monarchy a bit,” he shared. “He just sold 15 of his mother’s cherished race horses… There will be other cutbacks. They will be looking and touring some of the palaces and museums.”

Regardless of what changes he makes, the author pointed out, “If the monarchy survives and flourishes, it will be because of Charles. If it doesn’t, it will be because of Charles. Everything hinges on what King Charles III becomes.”

Entertainment Tonight chatted with Andersen.

For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed podcast, “The Firm: Blood Lies and Royal Succession.” Listen below.