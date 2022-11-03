King Charles III Joked That He ‘Might Be Gay’ When Princess Diana Asked About Sex Book, Royal Biographer Says

mega

Alongside Charles’ alleged affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and other royal drama, it seems sex served as a notably contentious topic amid King Charles III and the late Princess Diana’s “highly combustible” marriage, according to royal biographer, Christopher Andersen.

In his new book, The King: The Life of Charles III, the author alleges that the pair once got into a spat surrounding their seemingly non-existent sex life, a fight that one royal valet recalled involving Diana “literally” pursuing the future monarch “down hallways, up staircases and from room to room” at the ruler’s Highgrove House estate in Gloucestershire, England.

After allegedly “hurling epithets and mocking her husband’s obsession with the dreary-looking Camilla,” Diana reportedly asked Charles about their waning sex life, which the ruler “for all intents and purposes unilaterally called a halt” after the pair welcomed their youngest son, Prince Harry, in 1984.

mega

“Why won’t you sleep with me?” the princess reportedly quipped towards Charles, according to the upcoming biography, set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 8.

THE NIGHT A HUMILIATED DIANA CONFRONTED PRINCE CHARLES’ LOVER – AND THE ‘RUTHLESS CAMPAIGN’ TO REHABILITATE CAMILLA’S IMAGE AFTER HER DEATH

“I don’t know, dear. I think I might be gay,” the monarch allegedly joked back to his then-wife.

mega

Yet it seems this incident is far from the only time in which the famous couple exchanged heated words amid their nearly 15-year spanning relationship, the King once reportedly demanding that Diana approach him with the respect “he felt his position warranted.”

PRINCE CHARLES WAS SECRETLY QUESTIONED OVER PRINCESS DIANA’S CRYPTIC NOTE: ‘MY HUSBAND IS PLANNING AN ACCIDENT‘

“‘Do you know who I am?’ he allegedly snapped, according to Anderson.

It seems his wife was not too thrilled about her husband’s grandiose question.

“Diana answered that he was a ‘f**king animal,’” Anderson said, adding that the princess then took aim at the royal succession.

mega

“You will never be King!” Diana allegedly yelled amid their spat, adding that “William will succeed” Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I will see to that,” she reportedly shouted.

Considering the nature of these arguments, it seems several royal staffers had worries surrounding the couple’s safety.

“The detectives in charge of protecting members of the royal family were deeply concerned that ‘in the heat of anger,’ any one of these could be used to commit suicide, homicide or both,” the author noted, adding that the “sheer firepower” in the vicinity only exacerbated the issue.

Page Six previously reported on Andersen’s recent comments.