Billie Eilish & New Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Face Backlash For Halloween Costumes Poking Fun At Their Age Gap

It seems Billie Eilish and her newly Instagram official flame, The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, have been made out to be the “bad guy” this week, facing backlash for their Halloween costumes: a baby and an old man.

On Tuesday, November 1, the 20-year-old artist took to social media, sharing several photos depicting her Halloween celebrations, including one showing her and Rutherford, 30, posing side-by-side in their holiday getup.

“Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡,” Eilish captioned the carousel, which also included a snap of the “Sweater Weather” artist sporting a clown getup. “Happy halloween🎃🥰.”

With Eilish sporting a bright pink bonnet and a matching bib and Rutherford rocking seemingly complex age makeup, the pair’s joint costume and subsequent post appears to be a dig at critics who have condemned their 10-year age gap.

Yet it seems several fans were less than amused with Eilish’s seemingly tongue-in-cheek approach to the late October holiday, flooding the post’s comments section with pointed and concerned messages about the “Ocean Eyes” songstress’ new romance.

“Girl do yourself a favor and delete the last photo,” wrote one fan.

“That last slide is gonna haunt her in a few years when she’s older and realizes that a 31 year old has no business with someone that young,” quipped another.

“Honestly yikes on the last photo,” added a third.

First spotted smooching last month, the pair seemingly go way back, allegedly first meeting in 2017 when Eilish would have been 15 or 16 years old, perElle, a sentiment that has sparked alarm among fans.

Yet this isn’t the only instance in which Eilish has dated someone a decade her senior. Earlier this year, the star made headlines after calling it quits with former flame Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Despite rumors that Vorce had cheated on Eilish, the actor took to social media to set the record straight following their split.

“The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do. Live your own life,” he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”