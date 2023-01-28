Jennifer Coolidge went to the wedding of Billie Eilish’s parents.

The 61-year-old actress had been friends with Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell – who are the parents of pop star Billie, 21, and music producer FINNEAS, 25, – for ” for a really long time” when they tied the knot in 1995 and explained that she had the “most fun” at the “natural” ceremony.

She said: “I think the best wedding I’ve ever went to was… I got this invite when I was in this comedy group, The Groundlings, and all of us got it. It was sort of this potluck wedding where you brought a dish. It was the most fun I’ve ever had at a wedding. I’ve gone to all of these fancy weddings where people spend millions of dollars and things like that … it was just the most unique, natural wedding. This is the cool part of the story — it was two people that [have] known each other for a really long time that married. They knew each other for 12 years. They gave birth to two children after they got married … their daughter is Billie Eilish, and their son is Finneas.”

The ‘White Lotus’ star went on to add that she will “never forget” that day because it was the most “romantic thing” she had ever been to.

Speaking on ‘Hits Radio’, she added: “I’ll never forget that wedding. A family of deer showed up while they were doing the nuptials [and] stood in the background. It was the most romantic thing I’ve ever been to.”