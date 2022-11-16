Brendan Fraser accuses HFPA of ‘closing ranks’ after sexual assault allegations

Brendan Fraser has accused the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) of “closing ranks” following his sexual assault allegations.

The 53-year-old star has claimed that he was assaulted by the organisation’s former president Philip Berk in 2003 and has taken aim at the HPFA for neglecting the issue.

Brendan told the December issue of GQ magazine: “I knew they would close ranks. I knew they would kick the can down the road. I knew they would get ahead of the story. I knew that I certainly had no future with that system as it was.”

‘The Mummy’ star retreated from the spotlight after the incident but has now made a comeback in Darren Aronofsky’s movie ‘The Whale’ , although he is not sure if the role will provide him with “redemption”.

Brendan explained: “I don’t know if this is gonna give me some big redemption in my own life.

“I know that I’m proud of the work that I did, and it’s enough. It’ll live on long after me. And that’s good. The other stuff, maybe not so much. That’ll live on too, but… I think I just have to live for what’s happening for me now.”

‘The Whale’ has been tipped for success during the forthcoming awards season but Fraser confirmed that he would not attend the Golden Globes if nominated as the ceremony is run by the HFPA.

He said: “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“No, I will not participate.”

The film sees Brendan portray a 600-pound writing instructor called Charlie who is desperate to connect with his daughter before he dies and the star described the part as the most “physical” of his career.

He said: “I have beat s*** up and fallen down, been lit on fire and thrown against walls, and that’s fine. That was okay. I liked that. I had fun. Yeah, it put some chips in the paint, but I’m still here, damn it. But this was probably the most heroic character I’ve ever played.”

Read the full interview, ‘How Brendan Fraser Made It All the Way Back’ by Zach Baron in GQ’s December issue and on GQ.com.