Cher, 76, Holds Hands With 36-Year-Old Rumored New Flame Alexander Edwards On Romantic Night Out

mega

It seems pop legend Cher really does believe in life after love!

On Wednesday, November 2, the “I Got You Babe” icon was spotted looking loved up with her alleged new flame, much-younger music producer Alexander Edwards, during a night out at West Hollywood hotspot, Craig’s, where they were later joined by rapper Tyga.

Waking hand-in-hand amid their mid-week outing to the star-studded SoCal locale, the pair kept it chic and sleek in matching monochrome outfits.

mega

The 76-year-old star stepped out in her signature shade, pairing a black, strappy corset top with a pair of matching flowy pants. The Sonny & Cher alum completed the elegant getup with a black trenchcoat, a pair of chunky heels and a matching sparkly bag, her signature long black tresses flowing down her back.

‘CHER IS NIT-PICKING EVERY DETAIL’: ‘BELIEVE’ SINGER COMPLETELY IN CONTROL OF HER UPCOMING BIOPIC, DISHES SOURCE

Meanwhile, Alexander, 36, seemingly took a nod from his lover’s look, rocking a long-sleeved leather shirt and similar slacks, accessorizing his look with a black peacoat, and a pair of red and black boots. The music producer, who once famously dated Amber Rose,added a bit of sparkle with a pair of stud earrings, a chain and a ring.

mega

Prior to her reported romance with Alexander, the “Believe” artist was married to performer-turned-politician Sonny Bono from 1965 to 1975. They had one child together, their son, Chaz Bono.

‘WE KNEW THAT SHE WAS GOING TO BE A STAR’: HOW CHER WENT FROM SHY YOUNG GIRL TO GLOBAL SUPERSTAR — WATCH

Though the former U.S. Representative passed away in 1998 at age 62 following a skiing accident, it seems his formerSonny & Cher Comedy Hour co-host is still grappling with some legal elements of his estate.

mega

Last fall,OK! reported that Cher sued her former flame’s widow, Mary Bono, alleging that she withheld royalties from several of their hit songs, including “I Got You Babe”, “The Beat Goes On”, “Baby Don’t Go”, “Little Man” and “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down).”

Daily Mail reported on Cher and Alexander’s recent night out.